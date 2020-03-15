Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.40 million.Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.49-0.53 EPS.
SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from to and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.78.
Shares of SLAB stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.20. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,102 shares of company stock worth $2,606,021. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.