Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.40 million.Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.49-0.53 EPS.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from to and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.78.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.20. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,102 shares of company stock worth $2,606,021. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.