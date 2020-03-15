Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of SOI stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $235.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.70. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.