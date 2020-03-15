S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $26.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,394,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,944. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.80 and its 200 day moving average is $269.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $198.98 and a twelve month high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.