Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.20-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $753.19 million.Spartan Motors also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPAR. BidaskClub lowered Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti reduced their target price on Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spartan Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

SPAR opened at $11.68 on Friday. Spartan Motors has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $397.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Spartan Motors had a positive return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spartan Motors will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $224,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

