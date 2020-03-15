Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.20-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $753.19 million.Spartan Motors also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SPAR. BidaskClub lowered Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti reduced their target price on Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spartan Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.
SPAR opened at $11.68 on Friday. Spartan Motors has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $397.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.60.
In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $224,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Spartan Motors
Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.
