Stephens Increases LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $60.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target raised by Stephens from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. First Analysis reissued a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.83.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.12. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $43,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,010,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after buying an additional 141,975 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,461,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,617,000 after acquiring an additional 213,396 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,941,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,330,000 after acquiring an additional 611,752 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 135,721 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,355,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,147,000 after purchasing an additional 105,304 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

