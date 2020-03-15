Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 1,360 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.69. 6,241,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

