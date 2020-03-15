Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires New Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.90.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $9.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.03. 2,392,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.