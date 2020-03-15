Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires Shares of 4,500 Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 242,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDP traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.95. The company had a trading volume of 582,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,800. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.34. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $51.54 and a 52 week high of $70.63.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.