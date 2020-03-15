Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 405 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $15.01 on Friday, reaching $180.07. 1,908,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,517. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.45 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upped their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

