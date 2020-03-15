Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys New Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,232,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,423,000 after purchasing an additional 501,153 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $49,308,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,051,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,315,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,135,000 after buying an additional 151,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $14.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.50. 3,604,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,727. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $125.86 and a 52-week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

