Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,815 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $6.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.65. 18,316,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,060,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $72.01 and a twelve month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,133 shares of company stock valued at $50,009,562. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.