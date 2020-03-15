Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys New Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of KLA by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $20.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.37. 2,804,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,937. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.34 and a 1 year high of $184.50. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.04.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

