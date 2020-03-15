Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys Shares of 12,631 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.64. 8,243,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,143,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.66. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

