Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $785,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $12.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,007,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,737. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.59 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.49. The company has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.42.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

