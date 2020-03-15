Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $452,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,935,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,598. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.