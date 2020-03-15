Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

Shares of DG stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,231,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $167.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.02%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

