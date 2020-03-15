Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.65.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $13.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.86. 3,268,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.77. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $129.24 and a twelve month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

