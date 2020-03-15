Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 394.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE:WEC traded up $7.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.42. 3,546,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,333. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average of $94.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays downgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.36.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.