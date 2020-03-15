Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases New Shares in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of VF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC traded up $4.19 on Friday, hitting $59.54. 3,136,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.12. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

