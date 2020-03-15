Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 183 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

PGR stock traded up $8.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,771,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,194. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.03. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $67.94 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

