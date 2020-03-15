Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 597 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,412,000 after acquiring an additional 237,744 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,435.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,925,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,817,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,721,000 after purchasing an additional 61,609 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess stock traded up $28.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,401. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.24 and a 12-month high of $421.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 0.31.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James raised MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.86.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

