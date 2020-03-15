SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,311 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in SYSCO by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

NYSE:SYY traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.07. 14,992,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.88. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954 over the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

