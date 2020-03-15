Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.5% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $32,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN stock traded up $8.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.04. 16,040,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647,817. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

