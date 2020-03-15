Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 241,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 161,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,318,000 after purchasing an additional 134,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,871,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,405,000 after purchasing an additional 67,733 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $8.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,040,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,817. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.74. The company has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.17.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,966,107.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,298,154.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.