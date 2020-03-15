Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 16,600 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $20,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. KBC Group NV grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after buying an additional 142,274 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after buying an additional 135,058 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,879.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after buying an additional 126,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,943,000 after buying an additional 121,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after buying an additional 113,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $13.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.02 and a fifty-two week high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

