Toronto Dominion Bank Has $20.37 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,935 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $20,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,665,000. National Pension Service grew its position in HP by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,102,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after buying an additional 96,185 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in HP by 140.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 341,643 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 199,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $17.18. 16,195,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,787,604. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

