Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,564 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $20,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

OMC traded up $6.36 on Friday, hitting $62.91. 3,989,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,680. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.33.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

