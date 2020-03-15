Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,721 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $22,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock worth $1,468,269. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK stock traded up $16.59 on Friday, hitting $166.18. 2,129,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,207. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $209.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

