Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 44,833 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 118.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,833 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.14% of Ulta Beauty worth $20,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $8.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,253. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $190.83 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

