Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,675 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $633,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,063,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after buying an additional 212,079 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 485,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after buying an additional 98,199 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO David M. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $21.92. 9,279,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,425. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

