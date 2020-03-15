Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 151 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $20,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $20.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,804,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,937. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.34 and a 12-month high of $184.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.30 and its 200 day moving average is $165.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

In other news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on KLA in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

