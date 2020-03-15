Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 33,005 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,005 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $18,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 81.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

NYSE:WMB traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,504,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,461,756. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

