Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86,600 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Delta Air Lines worth $20,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 36,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Cfra lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $4.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 32,995,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,349,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.46 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.