Valley National Advisers Inc. Makes New $31,000 Investment in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of FIHD traded up $18.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.25. The stock had a trading volume of 25,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,412. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.73. UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $211.94.

