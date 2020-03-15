Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 596 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Anavon Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,697,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 541,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,466,000 after purchasing an additional 249,418 shares in the last quarter. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,481,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 411,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 210,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,095.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 207,368 shares during the period. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,218. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.82 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

