Valley National Advisers Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after acquiring an additional 333,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,476,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,041. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $93.94 and a one year high of $161.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

