Valley National Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 91 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $21.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,636,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $225.81 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

