Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Value Line had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter.

Shares of VALU stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. Value Line has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $257.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

VALU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Value Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

