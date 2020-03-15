Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,241 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,019,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,282 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,666,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,055,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,036 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.71. 57,435,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,771,480. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

