Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $8.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,578,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

