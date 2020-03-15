Vigilare Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after purchasing an additional 799,194 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,347,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,063,000 after buying an additional 88,125 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,774,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,147,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,350,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,408,000 after acquiring an additional 575,954 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $8.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.29. 20,077,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,153,426. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $124.50 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.11 and a 200 day moving average of $138.44. The stock has a market cap of $330.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.