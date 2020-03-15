Vigilare Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,488 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $102.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,214.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,969,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,722. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,421.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,323.75. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $763.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

