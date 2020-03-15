Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $1.11 Million in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Vigilare Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

PDP stock traded up $4.08 on Friday, reaching $55.95. 582,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $70.63.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

