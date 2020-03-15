Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $1.28 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,911,000 after acquiring an additional 263,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,077,000 after buying an additional 845,674 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,457,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,898,000 after buying an additional 116,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,314,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,404,000 after buying an additional 121,255 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,447,000 after buying an additional 344,789 shares during the period.

IWD traded up $8.52 on Friday, hitting $106.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,169,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,728. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $95.89 and a 1 year high of $138.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

