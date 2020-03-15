Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $1.30 Million in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter worth about $394,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in United Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTX. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.40. 16,769,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,566,455. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.26. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $92.80 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

