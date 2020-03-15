Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $440,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Edward Jones upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

In related news, CFO Walter S. Hulse III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Also, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 56,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,020. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OKE traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,264,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,007. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

