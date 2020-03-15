Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $862,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. grace capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of T traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 64,612,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,202,080. The firm has a market cap of $225.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.