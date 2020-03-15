Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $485,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 266.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 322,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,243,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 763,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,568,000 after buying an additional 50,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,126,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,555,000 after buying an additional 71,224 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.47. 5,127,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.54.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

