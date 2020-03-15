Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.12. 79,743,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,344,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,629 shares of company stock valued at $573,995 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

