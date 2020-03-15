Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Bank of America comprises 1.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,214,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,186,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

